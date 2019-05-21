Comedian Jo Koy Announces The 2019 'Just Kidding' World Tour Coming To Green Bay

Comedian Jo Koy will launch his Just Kidding World Tour this fall and will bring the tour to Green Bay on October 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on-sale Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39 and will be available to purchase at WeidnerCenter.com, 800-895-0071 or in person at Ticket Star located at the Resch Center.

The comedian is currently wrapping up his sold-out Break The Mold World Tour just in time for his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot releasing June 2019. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature all new material not on the previous tour and upcoming special.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world, and has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and recently hit #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

The comedian can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio. Additionally, Koy has had three highly rated and successful comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his most recent 2017 Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Spike TV's Adam Carolla & Friends Build Stuff Live, Celebrity Page TV, VH1, World's Funniest Fails, Sean In The Wild, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Last Call with Carson Daly.





