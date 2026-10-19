Vitamin String Quartet to Perform in Anchorage This November
The performance is set for November 13.
Vitamin String Quartet will perform at Atwood Concert Hall on Friday, Nov. 13, as part of the Anchorage Concert Association’s 2026-27 season. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, 621 W. Sixth Ave. in Anchorage.
The ensemble is known for its string arrangements of contemporary pop songs and music from film and television. Its repertoire draws from artists across multiple genres, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS and The Weeknd. The group also performs arrangements of music featured in television series such as “Bridgerton,” “Westworld” and “Modern Family.”
Vitamin String Quartet has released hundreds of recordings, building an international audience through its interpretations of familiar songs using classical instrumentation. The ensemble’s performances combine traditional string arrangements with contemporary pop and cinematic music.
The group operates with a rotating cast of musicians and producers. A complete performer lineup for the Anchorage engagement has not been announced.
The Nov. 13 performance will take place at Atwood Concert Hall, part of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is listed with an approximate running time of 110 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.
Tickets are available through CenterTix, the official ticketing service for the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. General admission prices start at $40.50, with additional pricing dependent on seat selection. Subscription tickets through the Anchorage Concert Association start at $30.50.
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