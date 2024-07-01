Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ted Stevens Young Alaskan Artist Award Recital 2024 comes to Alaska PAC this month. The performance is on Thursday, Jul 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM at UAA Recital Hall.

Luke Honeck is an Alaskan performer, music educator, and composer who is well-known to local music and theatre audiences. Praised as a “charismatic tenor,” Luke has recently appeared to great acclaim in two Anchorage Opera productions: as Nemorino in Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore and as Devon in the U.S. premiere of Missing by Brian Current. Luke also performs frequently with Alaska Chamber Singers, most recently as soloist in Handel’s Messiah, Mozart’s Grand Mass in C minor, and Bach’s B minor Mass. A graduate of West Anchorage High School, Luke holds a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music and is a recipient of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions Encouragement Award. This fall, Luke will attend the Eastman School of Music to pursue his master’s degree in vocal performance.

This solo recital showcases Luke’s “emotional depth and lyrical beauty” with songs ranging from Bellini and Richard Strauss to Amy Beach and Joanne Metcalf. Luke will be joined by pianist Susan Wingrove-Reed.

Since 1999, the Anchorage Festival of Music has held an annual competition to honor a young Alaskan musician entering the professional field. The award is named for the late senator Ted Stevens in recognition of his many years of strong support by for the arts, and especially for young Alaskan performing artists.

