Sassy Saturday Cabaret: POTATO Edition comes to Alaska PAC this month. The performance is at August 17th at 8pm.

August 19th is National Potato Day! Spuds, Taters, Tots - whatever you like to call them, we are here for you. You can boil'em, mash'em, stick'em in a stew - AND make some freaking funny burlesque acts! Join us for a night of incredible burlesque, creativity, and laughs.

Experience world-class cabaret and burlesque right in the heart of downtown Anchorage! Whether you're planning a romantic evening, or looking for a fun night out with your friends, our weekly burlesque variety show is the perfect choice. Each week brings a brand new, exciting lineup of performers, guaranteeing a fresh and captivating experience every time you join us. Don't forget to treat yourself to the delicious food and drink provided by the Broken Blender, available to order throughout the show!

