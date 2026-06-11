Raja Gemini Will Headline the Official Anchorage Pride After Party

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Huycke Entertainment will present the “Official Anchorage Pride After Party featuring Raja Gemini” in the Discovery Theater at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 27th with doors opening at 6:30p and the show starting at 8p.

This event has a supporting cast starting with host Frankie Doom, Krustyna Clown, Pretty Petty, and Isabella Novela!

Reserved seating tickets only for this show will be available soon at centertix.com (18+ only) and we’ll have a limited meet & greet option with Raja Gemini to add to your ticket! There will be beverages provided before the show and during intermission.

Raja Gemini, born Sutan Amrull, is an American drag icon and makeup artist celebrated for winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3. Known for her high‑fashion, avant‑garde aesthetic, she brought runway‑level artistry and androgynous glamour to the Drag Race stage. grokipedia.com Beyond drag, she built a prolific career as a makeup artist, working with major celebrities and serving on America’s Next Top Model for eight cycles. Raja continues to influence global drag culture through performance, fashion commentary, and her enduring legacy as one of the franchise’s most stylish champions.

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