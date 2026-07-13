Tina Burner Will Bring WITCH PERFECT to Alaska in September
The performance will take place on September 15 at Discovery Theatre.
Tina Burner will bring Witch Perfect to Alaska PAC in September. The performance will take place on September 15 at Discovery Theatre. Witch Perfect is an all live-singing, comedy parody based on the cult-classic and audience favorite Disney film Hocus Pocus!
It features Emmy-winning stars from RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 10 and S13 Tina Burner as Winifred. Season 11, All-Stars S6, and UK vs the World S2’s Scarlet Envy as Sara, and Season 9 and All Stars S8's Alexis Michelle as Mary.
The show features hits from such pop icons as Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher, as well as Disney classics Little Mermaid and The Lion King. Witch Perfect also flys into Broadway standards from Gypsy and Wicked as well as the sister’s own take on the infamous show-stopper "I Put a Spell on You."
|
FSAF Summer Gospel Choir
C. W. Davis Concert Hall (8/02-8/02)
|
Cabaret Night with Ron Drotos and friends
T's on Two Street (7/31-7/31)
|
FSAF Festival Orchestra and Polaris Chamber Choir
C. W. Davis Concert Hall (7/26-7/26)
|
Cabaret Night with Ron Drotos and friends
T's on Two Street (7/24-7/24)
|
Pericles: Prince of Tyre
1030 Toklat Wy (7/16-8/02)
|
FSAF Jazz Finale
Silver Gulch Brewing & Bottling Co (8/01-8/01)
|
Ron Drotos plays A Tribute to the Great Jazz Pianists
C. W. Davis Concert Hall (7/28-7/28)
|
FSAF's An Afternoon of Opera and Musical Theater
UAF Department of Music (7/19-7/19)
|
FSAF Summer Motown Event 2026
Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center (7/25-7/25)