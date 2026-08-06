VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Will Come to Alaska in August

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Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will come to Alaska PAC in August. Presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company, performances will run August 21 - September 13 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

This Chekhov-inspired farce with modern wit and heart won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.

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