Momentum Dance Collective Will Host SHINE Fundraiser

Momentum Dance Collective will bring the joy and sparkle of dance to its second annual season opening fundraiser, Shine. An assortment of live music, performance, and good old-fashioned fun come together to create an event that celebrates the dancer in all of us while supporting a local non-profit.

The festivities begin with a pre-party from 6:00pm-7:00pm which includes a special limited cocktail, live performances from Cody Allison and Karissa LaRen, and first dibs at the shine-up station with makeup artists ready to help add that extra bit of shimmer. From there, the dance party goes from 7:00pm-11:00pm, complete with drinks, Garcia’s food truck, DJ Juba playing all the best hits, and some fantastic performances by Rosie Rush, Mercedes Arciniega, Kendra Arciniega, Dela Rosa, Kasha J, and Momentum Dance Collective.

Put on whatever lets your inner light shine and join us at the Nave for what is sure to be an incredible event.

Shine is a ticketed event and you must be 21+ to attend.

