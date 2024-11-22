MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Alaska PAC in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Madama Butterfly is coming to Alaska PAC in 2025. Puccini’s tragic masterpiece has been rendered more intimately than ever before. Performances will run February 6 - 9, 2025 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.

Cio-Cio San marries a dashing American naval officer, but she doesn’t realize that he is merely having his fun before he gets his “true American wife.” Even after they are separated for three years, she holds out hope that he will return to her. When his boat finally sails in, he arrives with his new wife, and Cio-Cio San’s world is irreparably shattered. Join Anchorage Opera for the unforgettable experience of one of the greatest operas ever written.

