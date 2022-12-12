Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; at Sparkles Productions Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trinity Colvon - SWEET CHEEKS - Sweet cheeks 37%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 33%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 20%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre, Inc. 10%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sari Phillips - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 46%

Kristin Mumm - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 26%

Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 12%

Ashlyn McCubrey - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Candice Jewel - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Devon Frieder - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brigette Hofmann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 25%

Brigette Hofmann - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 24%

Anna Cometa - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Giselle Nisonger - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre 8%

Naomi Tayman - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Megan Bladow Addis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 7%

Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 5%

Brighton Coggins - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 4%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Ginny Lindberg - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

Giselle Nisonger - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 2%

Brigette Hofmann - MEDEA - TBA Theatre 1%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 1%

Lorraine Leavel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Christopher Decker - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 30%

Warren Weinstein - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 22%

David Block - IN THE HEIGHTS - SoBroSol 20%

Justin Stewart - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

Shane Mitchell - DEATH VALLEY HALLOWEEN HOE DOWN - TBA Theatre 8%

Dan Afallo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol Productions 4%

David Button - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 4%

David Button - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Thomas Pietsch - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Porductions 30%

Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 25%

Warren Weinstein - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano’s Theater 16%

MaryAlice Larmi - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Erin Mitchell - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 6%

Justin Stewart - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 4%

Justin Stewart - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 4%

Jana Lage - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Shane Mitchell - MEDEA - TBA Theatre 3%

James Fitzsimmons - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Ensemble Performance

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 28%

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 21%

WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 18%

ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 16%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 6%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

FIRESIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 2%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 1%

SILHOUTTES - TBA Theatre Academy 0

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Brady - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 30%

Damien Salvo - HOLLY DOLLY - TBA Theatre 19%

Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 13%

Frank Hardy - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 9%

Dean Brady - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Frank Hardy - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Brendan Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Frank Hardy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 4%

Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 3%

Dean Brady - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Glenn Roose - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 30%

Kyle Lindsey - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 30%

Steven Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 27%

Annika Merkel - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Jerry Birl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%



Best Musical

ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 32%

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 20%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 18%

ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 16%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 6%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 3%

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 2%

FIRESRIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 0

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best New Play Or Musical

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 38%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 17%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 17%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

PRINCESS WILLIOW - TBA Theatre 5%

GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 4%

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre, Inc. 4%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 4%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Logan Burt - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theater 17%

Erin Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 17%

Regina Welch - ROCKY HORROR SHOW-JANET - Mad Myrna’s 11%

Abigail Smith-Hernadez - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 10%

Chris Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 10%

Trinity Colvin - IN THE HEIGHTS - In the heights 10%

Cameron Morrison - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna’s 8%

Allison Haines - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Todd Baer - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 3%

Brendan King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Christopher Decker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Julia Sturla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Shane Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 1%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 0

Erin Bobby - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Shayla Teague - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 22%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre 18%

Felcia Skye - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 15%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre 11%

Connor Klebs - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 10%

Morgan Mitchell - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano’s Theater 9%

David Haynes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 4%

Bill Cotton - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 3%

Alyeska Romero - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 3%

Kaichen McRae - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 2%

Zach Landis - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 1%

Gina LaFemme - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Katy Ryckman - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 1%

Kevin Keith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 1%

Dana Mitchell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 1%

Erin Bobby - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Jacon Mitchell - GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 0

Meg Kelly - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Dan Carney - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0



Best Play

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 36%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 19%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano’s Theater 15%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 6%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 3%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 1%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBa Theatre 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Androski - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 40%

Frank Bebey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 12%

Brian Saylor - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Joe King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 7%

Megan Bladow Addis - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 7%

Brian Saylor - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 6%

Brian Saylor - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 6%

Wayne Mitchell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 6%

Megan Bladow - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 2%

Wayne Mitchell - PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Peckham - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 53%

Seth Eggelston - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 24%

Tracy Simmons - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 16%

Seth Eggleston - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 20%

Zaide Manzano - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 17%

Kendra Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 11%

Wayne Mitchell - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 10%

Lindsay Lamar - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 7%

Amey Krantz - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 6%

Irelia Mcknight - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 6%

Seth Eggelston - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 4%

Mercedes Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 4%

Nancy Caudill - DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 4%

Alexandra Lopez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Reed Walton - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Andrea Cerna - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 2%

Scott Rhode - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

Sarah Kay - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Brick MacClarence - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alicia Knight - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 31%

Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 13%

Shane Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 10%

Emma Weaver - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Aaron Bell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 6%

Marrin Eighinger - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Jessica Faust - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 5%

Wayne Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 3%

Chloe Cotton - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 3%

Jessica Faust - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 2%

Kaichem McRae - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 2%

Kristin Mumm - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 2%

David Haynes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 2%

Amy Johnson - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

Valorie Jarrell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Amy Johnson - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

Jesse Aleva - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 1%

