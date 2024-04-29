MEAN GIRLS, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Broadway Alaska 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Alaska, a partnership between The Nederlander Organization and Alaska Center for the performing Arts, has unveiled its 2024/2025 season to begin in December 2024.



In its second season, Broadway Alaska is bringing three national Broadway tours, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, to Alaska at the Alaska Center of the Performing Arts in Downtown Anchorage for the 24/25 season.



“We are so excited for another incredible Broadway Alaska season at the PAC. Our commitment to bring the very best of Broadway to Alaska is stronger than ever! It takes a huge number of people to bring Times Square to Town Square, we want to thank all our partners, subscribers, sponsors and the incredible team it takes to make Broadway Alaska a reality. We hope Alaska will enjoy next season as much as we do,” said Codie Costello, President & COO of Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and General Manager of Broadway Alaska.



New subscription sales are open to the public and are available at BroadwayAlaska.com starting May 7th!



The CenterTix Box Office is available to answer subscription questions and provide more information by calling (907) 263 – 2787 or by visiting CenterTix.com. CenterTix.com is the official box office for Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway Alaska.



Mean Girls

December 4 – 15, 2024



Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Beetlejuice

January 29 - February 9, 2025



He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Anchorage.



It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!



TINA − The Tina Turner Musical

April 2 – 13, 2025



THERE WAS ONLY ONE. HER VOICE WAS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE WAS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH WAS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.



Single ticket sales will begin in early fall of 2024.



