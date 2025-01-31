Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabaret is now playing at Alaska PAC. Performances run through March 2, 2025. Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Inside Berlin’s sultry Kit Kat Klub, a flamboyant Master of Ceremonies invites patrons to partake in a decadent underworld of musical numbers, kick lines and torrid affairs — a welcome reprieve from the ever-growing Nazi influence just outside its doors.

As the political unrest nears a tipping point, the beautiful life the cabaret promises slowly begins to fade, putting love, friendship and loyalties to the test.

This Tony Award-winning sensation, featuring masterful hits such as “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and “Maybe This Time,” is a daring and dazzling musical escape you won’t want to miss.

