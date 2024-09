Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Burlesque Brunch: Halloween Edition comes to Alaska PAC on October 27th. It's a boo-tyful morning for a sweet creepy brunch show! Sunday morning sass and bottomless booty shakes will complete your weekend.

The full Blender food menu is available for this brunch time show. Grab some champagne, mimosa, or bloody mary to complete your late morning brunch vibes

Tickets do not include the price of food, food and drinks must be purchased separately.

