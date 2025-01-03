News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY Comes to Alaska PAC

The performance is on January 11.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY Comes to Alaska PAC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Warner Bros Discovery will present Bugs Bunny at the Symphony at the Anchorage Symphony. The performance is on January 11.

LATEST NEWS

BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY Comes to Alaska PAC
Last Chance To Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
CABARET Comes to Cyrano's Theatre Building in 2025
Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; MATILDA at ACT Leads Best Musical!

The event will be conducted by George Daugherty, and is created by George Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong.

What’s Up Doc?! Bugs Bunny is coming to Atwood Concert Hall! Combining more than a dozen beloved classic Looney Tunes projected on the big screen while your ASO plays the classical music-infused original scores, including iconic favorites like What’s Opera, Doc?, the Rabbit of Seville, Baton Bunny and more!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos