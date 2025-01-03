BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY Comes to Alaska PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros Discovery will present Bugs Bunny at the Symphony at the Anchorage Symphony. The performance is on January 11.

The event will be conducted by George Daugherty, and is created by George Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong.

What’s Up Doc?! Bugs Bunny is coming to Atwood Concert Hall! Combining more than a dozen beloved classic Looney Tunes projected on the big screen while your ASO plays the classical music-infused original scores, including iconic favorites like What’s Opera, Doc?, the Rabbit of Seville, Baton Bunny and more!

