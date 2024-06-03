Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beetlejuice comes to Alaska PAC in 2025. Performances run Jan 29, 2025 - Feb 9, 2025 at Atwood Concert Hall.

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Anchorage.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

