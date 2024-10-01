Alaska Junior Theater Unveils Its 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alaska Junior Theater has announced its 2024-2025 Season, aptly titled “Bold, Bright & Breathtaking.”

This upcoming season promises a dynamic lineup of performances that will captivate audiences of all ages. From dazzling international acts to beloved classics, AJT's new season is set to offer an unforgettable array of theatrical experiences.

360 ALLSTARS

Public Show: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM

School Shows: November 6 - 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM & 11:45 AM

Peter & the Wolf with Pushcart Players

Public Show: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM

School Shows: December 9 – 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM & 11:45 AM

Aesop Bops! with David Gonzalez

Public Show: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM

School Shows: February 4 – 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM & 11:45 AM

The Fourth Wall: Hybrid Arts Ensemble

Public Show: Without a Net – Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM

AJT Benefit Performance: Fruit Flies like a Banana – Saturday, March 22, 2025

School Shows: Sound Wave Circus – March 18 – 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM & 11:45 AM

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen with Lightwire Theater

Public Show: April 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM

School Shows: April 21 – 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM & 11:45 AM

The excitement kicks off with the return of the exhilarating 360 ALLSTARS, a fusion of acrobatics, street dance and live music that defies gravity and expectations. A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Catch their public performance on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM. School performances will dazzle young audiences from November 6 - 8, 2024, with shows at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM.

In December, prepare for an enchanting journey with Pushcart Players' rendition of the classic tale, Peter & the Wolf. This captivating performance will tickle, intrigue and delight young audiences while also offering a splendid introduction to theatre, classical music and timeless educational themes. Experience this timeless story on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 2:00 PM. Students can enjoy the performances from December 9 - 13, 2024, with shows at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM.

February will bring back the mesmerizing Master Storyteller David Gonzalez with his hit show Aesop Bops!. A zoo full of animals comes alive in this fast-paced performance that teaches children about sharing and friendship. Aesop Bops! has ample amounts of audience participation and offers positive lessons for social and psychological growth. This vibrant retelling of Aesop's fables will take the stage on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM. School performances will run from February 4 - 7, 2025, with shows at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM.

March will see a unique and thrilling debut with The Fourth Wall: Hybrid Arts Ensemble's Without a Net, premiering on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Marvelous Music meets Adventurous Aerial Acrobatics in this Cavalcade of Creativity! Experience the Twirling Topsy-Turvy Trombonist, the Fabulous Flipping Flutist, the Death-Defying Drummer! This celebrated troupe promises a Splendid Spectacle Never Before Equaled! Get your Vaudeville here!

Our local students will enjoy The Fourth Wall in Sound Wave Circus. Created exclusively for AJT, this new performance takes students on an interactive journey through the wonders of sound in an innovative performance that taps into STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) curriculum. School shows will take place from March 18 - 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM.

Don't miss the AJT Benefit Performance, Fruit Flies Like a Banana, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, featuring a champagne reception, heavy hors d'oeuvres, live, silent and online auctions with a special performance of The Fourth Wall: Hybrid Arts Ensemble. You will never find another intimate, close and personal experience like this anywhere else. This trio of musicians creates new interdisciplinary works and reinterprets classic repertoire – all performed in an order chosen by the audience – to make music that leaps off the stage.

Finally, the season will close with Lightwire Theater's latest creation, The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen. With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this cherished story into a new brilliant light. This electroluminescent puppetry spectacular will light up the stage on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM. School performances will take place from April 21 - 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM.

AJT's Saturday matinees will be more than just performances—they will be full of excitement! Arrive early for storytelling in the lobby, free books and story tracks. After the show, join us for a milk and cookie reception with the cast and a cake walk where kids can win exciting prizes!

With a lineup this incredible, why settle for just one show? Season tickets are your golden ticket to experiencing the full magic of Alaska Junior Theater's 2024-2025 Season. Not only will you guarantee your seats at all five unforgettable performances, but you'll also save up to 20% off regular ticket prices. That's a win-win! Plus, season ticket holders enjoy the best seats in the house and other exclusive benefits that make your theater experience even more special.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary season. Grab your season tickets today by calling 907-263-ARTS or online at CENTERTIX.COM and get ready to embark on a "Bold, Bright & Breathtaking" adventure with Alaska Junior Theater!

For more information about the shows, to check out cool videos or to find out about FREE Community Events, visit our website at AKJT.ORG.

