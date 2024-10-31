Alaska Junior Theater Brings Back 360 ALLSTARS for One Night Only with Special Public Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alaska Junior Theater has announced the return of 360 ALLSTARS. On November 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM, these incredible performers are bringing their electrifying, high-energy act back to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts for one night only.



If you’ve experienced 360 ALLSTARS before, you know exactly what’s in store. And if you haven’t… get ready for a new spin on the stage show! A performance like no other, this show is phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation. 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus.

360 ALLSTARS

Public Show: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Workshops: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM

Where: Atwood Concert Hall, ACPA

Come Before the Show – 360 ALLSTARS Public Workshops - $15 each or $25 for both!

BREAKDANCING WORKSHOP will be held at 11:00 AM on the Atwood Concert Hall stage. Two internationally renowned breakdancers give this amazing dance workshop, teaching choreography, technique and tricks in this explosive dance genre. Equally popular with boys and girls, this action-packed masterclass offers an insight into one of the most physical and fresh styles of dance today, conducted by some of the best breakdancers in the world!

MUSIC, LIVELOOPING AND BEATBOXING WORKSHOP will be held at 1:00 PM on the Atwood Concert Hall stage. Conducted by master percussionist Gene Peterson, this hands-on workshop educates participants in sourcing sounds from everyday household objects and turning these in to musical instruments. From body percussion to ‘junk drumming’ this exciting class is both educational and enjoyable.

