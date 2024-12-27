AFM: THE RELUCTANT DRAGON Comes to Alaska PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AFM: The Reluctant Dragon is coming to Alaska PAC next month. The performance is on January 5 at UAA Recital Hall.

Once upon an olden time, a young boy befriended a dragon, a new resident to his rural town. The two shared a love of reading and writing poetry. The boy’s neighbors, who did not take the time to properly meet the dragon, were fearful of such a “deadly beast” and engaged a valiant knight to remove the dragon. Only the boy can save his friend and negotiate a happy ending!

Bring the entire family! All ages will enjoy Kenneth Grahame’s timeless story of not judging others too hastily, told in a pastiche of narration, songs, instrumental music, and projected images created specifically for this event. This concert is an excellent introduction to the instruments and repertoire of the middle ages and renaissance, when local village dragons were real…at least in people’s imaginations.

Kyle Gantz, Narrator, Bass-Baritone

UAA Early Music Ensemble

Performance time: 45 minutes with no intermission.

