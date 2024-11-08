360 ALLSTARS Returns to Alaska PAC This Weekend

The performance is on November 9, 2024.
Spinning circles around the competition, 360 ALLSTARS showcases a dream team of sensational champs in a supercharged physical performance celebrating street culture!
The international hit is back at the New Victory to commemorate its 10th anniversary with world record-holding athletes and artists showing off their mad skills in freestyle basketball, BMX biking, breakdancing, acrobatics and more. Experience the thrill of extreme sports backed by a pulse-pumping, live-looped soundtrack and featuring feats that will spike your adrenaline and have you rooting for overtime.
