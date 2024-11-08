360 ALLSTARS Returns to Alaska PAC This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



360 ALLSTARS will return to Alaska PAC this weekend. The performance is on November 9, 2024.

Spinning circles around the competition, 360 ALLSTARS showcases a dream team of sensational champs in a supercharged physical performance celebrating street culture!

The international hit is back at the New Victory to commemorate its 10th anniversary with world record-holding athletes and artists showing off their mad skills in freestyle basketball, BMX biking, breakdancing, acrobatics and more. Experience the thrill of extreme sports backed by a pulse-pumping, live-looped soundtrack and featuring feats that will spike your adrenaline and have you rooting for overtime.

