Umbrella Children's Theatre to Present JILL AND JACK AND THE BEANSTALK in November

Umbrella Children's Theatre Productions will present Jill and Jack and the Beanstalk at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Rebecca Morgan, directed by JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff) November 11-13. Ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, child actors will be performing alongside adult instructors.

Jill and Jack and the Beanstalk is a play with original song, music and dance about the strength of community, friends and neighbors that's behind every pair of heroes once they decide to be courageous and work together. How will Flora, Fauna, Dori, Dom, Max, Clara Belle, Jill and Jack magically get back the goose, harp, and gold that the sleeping giant stole and escape back down the beanstalk?

Umbrella Children's Theatre was founded in 1988 as Southwest Children's Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton. For over 35 years, the two companies have equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico children with skills that serve them as performers and human beings today, and prepare them for challenges faced later in life. Our 2022 season is tuition free due to a generous grant from the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, which has allowed us to build back after canceling our seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Jill and Jack and the Beanstalk opens Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m., and plays on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 13th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for kids. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts and the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.