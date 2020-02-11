The Dance Eclectic's DOTTIE Begins Performances This Weekend

This weekend, On February 14 and 15, The Dance Eclectic will present their original work "Dottie". Performances are at 8 p.m. and reservations can be made online (www.no-strings,org) or by calling the theatre (575) 523-1223). Thickets are $15.00 regular admission and $12.00 for students and seniors.

The show is set in 1920's Hollywood and loosely based on the classic story of "The Wizard of Oz." Follow the adventures of Dottie Gable, who left home to move to Hollywood to become a famous actress. Along the way, she has to maneuver auditions and challenges on her journey to become famous. The original choreography moves through genres of dance ranging from classical ballet to jazz to modern dance.

"The Dance Eclectic has gone all out for this show! We are so excited to present the costumes and dances for this show!. I am continually amazed at these ladies and their creative process," Creative Director Morgan Rivera says about the collective. "This show epitomizes what thecollective is and how it operates. Each member has been able to help with making this show happen, from making costumes to cutting music to deciding on the overall feel the show should have."

The Dance Eclectic seeks to provide opportunities for dancers of all skill levels, backgrounds, and abilities, as well as individuals who are simply creative and want an outlet to dance and work collaboratively with others with similar passions. They are primarily focused on crafting a single creative theatrical production once a year that explores a theme or narrative that the members collectively agree on. These productions are highly collaborative in nature, with every member having a voice in their creation, by contributing original choreography, costuming, and more.

They also work to create a larger show, Fringe Dance Festival, once a year to showcase dance in the borderland area. Ages and skill levels of the dancers in the collective vary greatly, with members in their teens, twenties, and thirties, and members who have been dancing since the age of 3, with college degrees in dance, to members who foundtheir passion for dance as recently as 3 years ago.

Learn more at http://www.thedanceeclectic.com





