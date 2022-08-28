The Adobe Theater to Present THE MOUSETRAP in October

The Adobe Theater will present The Mousetrap October 14 - November 6, 2022. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2pm, Pay What You Will Thursday November 3 at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.adobetheater.org, call 505-898-9222, or email info@adobetheater.org.

Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm, is brimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor, and surprising twists.

Who Done it?! And can we still wonder after so many versions? Can an Agatha Christie mystery still be interesting if you already know the ending? The Mousetrap may be Dame Agatha's most famous drama due to its record run (ongoing since 1952) in London's West End. But its longevity is more due to do its endless attraction to the playing out of the mystery. "Will it turn out differently this time?" The Mousetrap was originally written as a 20-minute radio drama for Queen Mary as an 80th birthday gift, following Queen Mary's request for a new radio play by Christie. It is a tightly crafted, enjoyable, thoroughly intriguing and entertaining piece of theatre.

Well-known to Albuquerque's audiences as an actor onstage, Mario Cabrera directs a sterling cast - Emily Cox, Mike 'Eddie' Dethlefs, Nicholas Johnson, Caitlin Kelly, Yannig Morin, Nicee Wagner, Michael Weppler and Alaina Warren Zachary.

Mario Cabrera opines: "The Mousetrap's primary appeal comes from the way its author gives the audience reasons to suspect each guest and the mounting suspense about the potential death of "Three Blind Mice." The Mousetrap is a play of a classic mystery. If it can be enjoyed by a viewer who knows the outcome, and it will be a real treat for those who have the fun of trying to unlock its secrets for the first time."

