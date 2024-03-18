The Adobe Theater Presents VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adobe Theater will present the award-winning Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, opening April 19, 2024, running through May 12, 2024.



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by playwright Christopher Durang is a modern comedy influenced by the works of Anton Chekhov. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister Masha, swoops in with her new boytoy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. A wonderful cast of actors - Yannig Morin (Vanya), Megan McCormick (Sonia), Robin Havens-Parker (Masha), Isaac Carrillo (Spike), Matthew Van Wettering (Cassandra the cleaning lady) and Emily Cox (Nina).

Director Daniel Paul Anaya says "this is a play that harps on the themes of old vs. new generations. Missed opportunities and the hope and carelessness of youth. Christopher Durang is a playwright that has a style that curves towards absurdity and outrageousness, which makes for a fun play to direct and watch. Each character in this play has a special place in my heart."

About the Author

Christopher Durang has been named the recipient of The Dramatists Guild of America's 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, joining a prestigious roster of such past awardees as John Guare, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Miller. This play has garnered multiple awards including 2013 Tony Award(r) for Best Play, 2013 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Play.

For more information and tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org