The Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in December

The Drowsy Chaperone is a totally enchanting parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. music by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Ten years ago Adobe audiences rose to their feet to applaud the actors. Now, once again, the inimitable duo Cy and Jane Hoffman direct another fine cast including returning actors Ron Bronitsky ('the Narrator'), Tim McAlpine ('Robert'), Erin Moody ('Chaperone') Lisette Mowery ('Janet') and Rick Hassi ('Superintendent'). Joining these fine actors are Jane Hoffman (yes, the co-director), Dianna Hughes, Jack Litherland, Lou Mazzullo, Erin Moody, Stevie Nichols, Kiersten Nord, Russ Sype and Bill Williams. Live music will be played by Raul Manjarrez (Piano) and Sean Umstead (Percussion).

The delightfully unpretentious musical's premise is clever, the music and lyrics sprightly, and the cast talented and energetic. The stage is dark as the play begins. We hear a man talking about the pleasure he gets from old musicals. The lights go up and we see this narrator, in his "dingy apartment", as he selects a vinyl record of a favorite 1928 musical - "The Drowsy Chaperone." Our narrator reminds us of what he (and, by extension, we) want in our musical entertainment: "a story and a few good songs that will take me away." Directors Cy and Jane Hoffman chose to present this musical again "It is a very funny play with wonderful, goofy characters and terrific songs, plus a 'nebishy kvetch' (the Narrator)". One of the things Cy really likes about it is that it is a relatively large cast and everyone has either a solo or duet song."

The audience will come away from the theater in a happy mood, whistling a song or two. Performances run December 1 - 18, Thur, Fri, Sat at 7.30pm, Sun at 2pm. Pay What You Will performance Thursday, December 15. For more information, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.