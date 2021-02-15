Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adobe Theater Presents POSTCARDS

Streaming Saturday, March 13.

Feb. 15, 2021  

The Adobe Theater presents Postcards. Three short comedies from "The Oddball Zone" that will leave you rolling in the "virtual" aisles! Streaming Saturday, March 13 at 7.30pm and Sunday, March 14 at 2:00pm

1-800 is a 10-minute one act by Joseph Sorrentino directed by JAMES CADY. Jim previously directed Joe Sorrentino's very funny The Gavones of Philadelphia at The Adobe Theater.

The premise - A simple phone call to an automated banking system turns into a humorous battle of wits. Two Albuquerque theatre favorites - Matthew Van Wettering makes the call and gets the robo voice performed by H.K. Phillips.

More information and tickets available at www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.


