Teatro Paraguas has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

I hope you are all taking the precautions needed to fight the coronavirus. It looks like the CDC has put out another report recommending closures for another 8 weeks for events over 50. In this case we will postpone our cuentos for a later date, maybe in the summer.

It's best to be safe & keep our community safe.





