Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October

The performance is on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG is a true story of love persevering in the face of calamity, and a living memorial in honor of HIV veterans, past and present.

In 1986, Paul Monette lost Roger Horwitz, his partner of 12 years, to AIDS. In the five months that followed, Monette wrote an exquisite cycle of poems that traces an epic journey from grief back to the land of living, full of rage, humor, and a love that transcends death.

Actor Jonah Scott Mendelsohn brings this story to the stage in a solo show that gives voice to a lost generation of gay men recalling the courage with which they faced the epidemic and injustice of their time, as we rise to face the injustice of our own.

Teatro Paraguas presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG

WHAT: LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG, a solo performance by Jonah Mendelsohn based on the poetry of Paul Monette

WHEN:  Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:  teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, santa Fe

TICKETS: $10 suggested donation




