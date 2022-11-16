Teatro Paraguas Presents 10th Annual A MUSICAL PINATA FOR CHRISTMAS

Teatro Paraguas will present its 10th annual community celebration A Musical Piñata for Christmas. The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra will play traditional New Mexican and Mexican carols, as well as original festive music. Accompanying the Orchestra is by a bevy of singers and a troupe of dancers choreographed by Monica Arteaga, Juanita Nava, Dominique Greenwood, and Tori Frazee.

Winter Holiday poetry read by actors and skits pepper this family-friendly program. And of course, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clos will appear to help all the kids in the audience bring down the Piñata at the end of the show.

Anchoring the performance is a short play by Alix Hudson and Paola Vengoechea Martini entitled There Shall Arise Una Estrella (Piñata). In this free-wheeling Spanglish one-act, a family (and larger Santa Fe community) is baffled by the star piñata that has appeared in a plaza tree on Nochebuena. The mystery is soon forgotten as the extended Sena-Martínez-Chavez-González family launches their last-minute Secret Santa shopping; however, tensions between los primos reveal hurt and hopelessness. At first, a dear family member is forgotten in the shuffle to make tamales and do the Canyon Road farolito walk. But in the darkness comes light, so come watch familia care for familia, comunidad care for comunidad. Oh, and don't forget los gatitos cantantes!

Performances run Friday December 9 and 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday December 10 and 17 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday December 11 and 19 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 18, and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209731®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fteatroparaguasnm.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.