Teatro Paraguas Present VOLVER VOLVER VOLVER On Zoom

Volver Volver Volver kicks off Teatro Paraguas' 7th annual El Día de los Muertos community celebration.

On Wednesday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m., Teatro Paraguas will present a live Zoom performance of Volver Volver Volver, a play by New Mexico playwright Leonard Madrid. A young man who led a fast and reckless life is called back from the dead by an unknown bruja in Portales, and finds the inner peace which eluded him in life.

Originally from Portales, Leonard Madrid is a playwright, director and actor who has studied theatre at Eastern New Mexico University and dramatic writing at UNM. He taught theatre at Central New Mexico Community College and in the Albuquerque Public Schools. He is a member of Blackout Theatre in Albuquerque, and currently resides in Denver.

Directed by Argos MacCallum, the production features Carlos de la Torre as Junie, the young man brought back from the dead, and Juliet Marie Salazar as his mother, Jeni Nelson as his wife, and Shaunti Sitonik as his daughter.

Volver Volver Volver kicks off Teatro Paraguas' 7th annual El Día de los Muertos community celebration, with videos of past Day of the Dead scenes and dances posted on xerb.tv beginning Thursday, October 29. An online Calavera contest will be presented Sunday, November 2 on Zoom (time TBA). Details for the contest will be posted on teatroparauas.org

Admission for Volver Volver Volver is free; a suggested donation of $7 is gratefully accepted to help keep Teatro Paraguas' venues open.

