Teatro Paraguas And Companía Chuscales Present UNA NOTA DE LORCA

Companía Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, Santa Fe's premiere flamenco dance troupe, joins with Teatro Paraguas to present a video version of their critically acclaimed production of Una Nota de Lorca, a tribute in dance, poetry, and music to the great Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca (1898-1936).

Una Nota de Lorca is the creation of Mina Fajardo, a singer-songwriter, master dancer, choreographer, teacher and director originally from Japan. Chuscales, a composer and virtuoso guitarist and a native of Antequera, Spain, grew up in a traditional gypsy family well known for its professional musicians and dancers. His grandmother was among those who lived in the caves of Sacromonte, one of the legendary cradles of flamenco. Together, Mina and Chuscales have performed for decades internationally, and have inspired and taught many flamenco students.

Una Nota de Lorca was first performed at Teatro Paraguas in 2016, with an encore in 2019. Joining Mina and Chuscals in the video version are Meagan Chandler (singer), Oscar Gamboa (cajon), Sveta Backhaus (dancer), and Argos MacCallum (actor). The video was recorded on November 1, 2020 at Teatro Paraguas, and includes excerpts from

Compania Chuscales has performed many times at Teatro Paraguas, presenting three flamenco concerts each year since 2013.

Una Nota de Lorca is available on XERB.tv, along with other Teatro Paraguas offerings including videos of plays, poetry readings, short films by young Latinx filmmakers, and recorded ZOOM plays by New Mexico playwrights. There is a $10 viewing fee. More information about the concert is available at teatroparaguas.org.