THE TEN TENORS Return to Popejoy Hall in March

The performance is on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

The TEN Tenors return to Popejoy Hall to perform their Greatest Hits LIVE on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30pm. Formed in 1995, the talented Australian ensemble has performed over 2,500 times across 34 countries. Their current tour celebrates decades of artistic innovation and excellence with a collection of their greatest songs performed live. 

The Greatest Hits LIVE performance features a mix of the group’s most-requested songs ranging from opera, pop, rock, and more. Songs including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Bring Him Home,” “Funiculì Funiculà,” “The Boxer,” “Unchained Melody,” and more offer an opportunity for the tenors to combine choreography with their dynamic voices. The musical arrangements for the group include their signature ten-part harmonies, as well as striking solos. 

The TEN Tenors quickly rose to stardom with extensive tours across the Australian continent combined with media appearances. Since their debut, the group has sold over 3.5 million tickets, released 4 different live-recording DVDs of their performances, and released 15 albums, several of which have reached either gold or platinum status. They’ve also performed alongside artists such as Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera.

Audiences fell in love with their ability to transform iconic songs into multi-part harmonies. The music they choose also appeals to a wide audience, as the ensemble can seamlessly shift their voices from opera arias to popular hits. This ability also provides some excitement at live performances, as audiences don’t know what piece will be next. 

The TEN Tenors' current line-up includes Michael Edwards, Cameron Barclay, Boyd Owen, Daniel Belle, Adrian Li Donni, Ammon Bennett, Ben Clark, Joseph Naim, Sam Ward, and Jesse Layt. Five of these performers, Barclay, Belle, Edwards, Owen, and Ward, are returning to Popejoy following the group’s 2022 Love Is In the Air performance.

Tickets for The TEN Tenors are on sale for $79, $65, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit Click Here.




