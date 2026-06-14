THE DEEPEST YES: STIEGLITZ & O'KEEFFE To Perform At Teatro Paraguas

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Zephyr Stage, from the hometown of Fruita, Colorado, is heading to Santa Fe with their new show "The Deepest Yes: Stieglitz & O’Keeffe."

"The Deepest Yes: Stieglitz & O’Keeffe” was written and is performed by ZS Executive Director Valerie Nuzzo and Resident Actor Kim Nuzzo. Inspired by the lives and letters of artist Georgia O’Keeffe and her husband - the father of modern American photography, Alfred Stieglitz. This hour and twenty-minute-long chemical reaction blends a tempestuous love story with echoes of Faust and the spirit of modernist rebellion.

Alfred told Georgia that if she wanted to understand him, she'd need to read Faust. He meant it - navigating choices that blur fame and shame, love and legacy. Expect poetry, haunting imagery, addiction, a little nudity and a furious unraveling — artistic, spiritual and personal, all accompanied by one-man band, and Associate Director of Zephyr Stage – Finn Benham.

About Zephyr Stage's Cast & Crew

Kim Nuzzo (Stieglitz/Faust, Zephyr Stage Assoc. Director/Playwright) is a visual artist and poet. He has performed a variety of roles in Zephyr Stage productions, most notably as Walt Whitman, in Multitudes, a one-man show performed around the country and internationally at the Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland. He most recently played the Fallen Angel in Zephyr’s original play, Johnny Jane.

Valerie Nuzzo (Georgia/Mephistopheles, Exec. Artistic Director/Playwright) has written several plays, including co-writing Multitudes – a one-man show about the American poet Walt Whitman with Kim Nuzzo. She has performed in more than 50 productions with Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale, Colorado, including playing all the big Greek girls - Lysistrata, Medea and Antigone. She most recently played a ticked-off Virgin Mary in Zephyr’s original play, Johnny Jane.

Finn Benham (The Drummer, Zephyr Stage Associate Artistic Director) has a background in musical composition, interpretive dance, writing, directing and producing for live theatre and film. They are a multi-instrumentalist specializing in percussion, keyboards and vocals. They release self-produced music under the name Finnjamin Benjamin, and they perform in two local bands called Paste (Punk/Rock) and The Stylotones (Electronic/Avant Garde). Their independent film Prysmion recently premiered at Orbit Artspace and will soon be available to the public online.

Recently performed to two full houses at the Orbit Artspace & Gallery, the new work will see three performances at the Teatro Paraguas from August 28-30. Tickets are $30 general admission and $15 limited income, and may be purchased online Teatro Paraguas' website. Reservations (pay at door) may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

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