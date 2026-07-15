LUNA LUNA LUNA to Open at Teatro Paraguas

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Following the sold-out success of their Summer and Winter Tablao series and acclaimed productions including Return to the Lorca, Return to the River, Mariposa del Aire, and Tree of Life, Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present its newest theatrical production, **Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe Fall 2026 – **Luna, Luna, Luna (Moon, Moon, Moon). Performances will run October 23-25.

Inspired by Romance de la Luna, Luna, one of the most celebrated poems by Spanish poet Federico García Lorca, this luminous production explores the mystery, beauty, and symbolism of the moon through flamenco dance, music, poetry, and storytelling.

Many audience members may not realize that the famous flamenco polka-dot dress has its roots in this tradition. In Spanish, polka dots are called lunares—“little moons.” According to Roma tradition, circular patterns and reflective decorations were worn to honor the moon and help protect against negative spirits. As families traveled across Andalusia beneath moonlit skies, the moon served as both a guide and a companion. Over time, these “little moons” became one of the most recognizable symbols of flamenco.

For Music Director and Composer Chuscales, born in Granada, Spain, the moon is deeply rooted in Andalusian flamenco heritage. Artistic Director Mina Fajardo, born in Japan, has shaped this production as a poetic journey through moonlight. Together, they have created a work where every dance, song, and poem reflects the many faces of the moon—its beauty, solitude, mystery, imagination, and emotional power.

The evening also includes Lorca-inspired poetry and children's poetry, celebrating the moon through the eyes of future generations.

Featured artists include: Chuscales – Composer, Guitarist & Music Director; Mina Fajardo – Artistic Director, Dancer, Singer & Percussionist; Dancers: Alexis Padilla, Jasmine Padilla, Dani Mouw, Micah Birdshire Giovanna Chavez, Allison Hoyman, Isabella Garcia, Allana Pratt, Angelique Cordova, Alandra Lopez, Zoe Whittle; Jojo Sena-Tarnoff – Flutist; Jeff Tarnoff – Keyboard Player; and Argos MacCallum – Actor / Poetry Reading.

Presented in the intimate setting of Teatro Paraguas, Luna, Luna, Luna invites audiences to experience flamenco as living poetry beneath the glow of the moon—where tradition, memory, and imagination meet.

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