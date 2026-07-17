New Mexico Entertainment Awards 2026 Winners Announced Across 60 Categories

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New Mexico's entertainment and events industry gathered on Sunday, July 12, at the African American Performing Arts Center for the 2026 New Mexico Entertainment Awards, an evening dedicated to honoring the artists, performers, creators, businesses, and organizations that continue to shape the state's vibrant entertainment and events landscape.

Presented by New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, the annual awards recognized excellence across 60 categories, celebrating achievements in film, television, theater, music, comedy, dance, literature, visual arts, nightlife, events, and more. Winners were selected following months of community nominations and public voting, reflecting the voices of audiences from across New Mexico.

"The New Mexico Entertainment Awards exist to celebrate the incredible talent that calls our state home," said Teresa Robinson, Executive Producer of the New Mexico Entertainment Awards. "Every nominee and winner represents the passion, creativity, and dedication that make New Mexico's entertainment community so unique. It was an honor to bring everyone together to celebrate those accomplishments."

One of the evening's most memorable moments was the presentation of the 2026 ICON Award to Argos MacCallum, honoring his decades of contributions as an actor, poet, director, educator, and co-founder of Teatro Paraguas. MacCallum's lifelong commitment to the performing arts has inspired generations of artists while helping strengthen New Mexico's cultural landscape.

The ceremony also featured a moving In Memoriam tribute honoring members of New Mexico's entertainment community who passed away during the past year. The tribute was accompanied by a heartfelt performance from Coco's Cabaret, featuring 2026 Top Drag Performer - Queen Coco Caliente, celebrating the lives and lasting legacies of those whose work enriched the state's creative community.

Throughout the evening, audiences enjoyed live performances from BreakingEven, Sarah Lowe, Sarina Ochoa, Musical Theatre Southwest performing selections from Evil Dead the Musical, Cardboard Playhouse, and the moving memorial performance by Coco's Cabaret.

2026 New Mexico Entertainment Award Winners

Events & Media

Top Annual Event

Festival Flamenco

Top Monthly Event

ArtWalk Santa Fe

Top Weekly Event

The Show at The Box

Top Event Producer

Avery & Dyonne Dahl - Chocolate Factory

Top Television Station

ABQ Channel 26

Top Television Personality

Shelly Ribando - KOAT 7

Top Radio Station

HOT 95.1 KABQ-FM Old School

Top Radio Personality

Kiki Garcia - Magic 99.5

Top Podcast

The Creatives Podcast

Top Podcast Host

Noah Vargas - Improvised Intelligence

Film & Television

Top Film Production Studio

Garson Studios

Top Film Production – Featured Film

Eddington

Top Production – Series – Television or Film

Pluribus

Top Local Actor – Film or Television

Ryan Begay

Top Local Actress – Film or Television

Melissa Chambers

Theater & Performing Arts

Top Theatrical Venue

The Vortex Theater

Top Theatrical Production – Play

How the Other Half Loves - West End Productions

Top Theatrical Production – Musical

Evil Dead the Musical - Musical Theatre Southwest

Top Actor in a Play

Crash Buist - Coriolanus - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival

Top Actress in a Play

Merritt Glover - A View From the Bridge - The Vortex Theater

Top Actor in a Musical

Jesse Miller - Evil Dead the Musical

Top Actress in a Musical

Marley Crump - Hadestown - Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company

Top Costume Designer – Theater

Khristah Garcia

Top Choreographer

Jonathan Ragsdale

Top Dance Company or Ensemble

Yjastros

Top Performing Arts Group

Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company

Comedy, Nightlife & Live Entertainment

Top Comedy Venue

Quezada's Comedy Club

Top Comic Host

Victor Tenorio

Top Stand-Up Comic

Stef Darnell

Top Amusement Venue

ABQ Rage Room

Top Live Music & Performance Venue

Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Top Nightclub

Effex Nightclub

Top DJ

Flo Fader

Drag & Variety Arts

Top Drag Performer – Queen

Coco Caliente

Top Drag Performer – King

Phantom Nips

Top Burlesque Performer

Lilith Stargazer

Top Costume Designer – Performer

Vanessa Patricks

Music

Rock

Dissolves

Alternative / Indie

The Hunn1es

Metal

TAJ

Punk

Smoking Dolls

Jazz / Blues

Chris Dracup

Funk

Pupfish

Hip-Hop / Rap

Drémon

R&B

Polynova

Country & Western

Hooks & The Huckleberries

Americana / Folk / Bluegrass / Rockabilly

Mozzy Dee

Global Music

Felix y Los Gatos

Top Cover Band or Artist

Funky Gatos

Top Musical Front Person / Lead Singer

Peach Onorato - No Manners

Top Spoken Word Artist

Kristin Patton

Visual Arts, Literature & Community

Top Art Venue

Harwood Museum of Art

Top Fine Artist

Sonia Luévano

Top Digital Illustrator

Jon Sanchez

Top Photographer

Auggimage

Top Author

Rebecca Roanhorse

Top Bookstore

Books on the Bosque

Dining & Sports

Top Sports Team

New Mexico Lobos Basketball

Top Restaurant

Los Cuates

Top Chef

Marie Yniguez - Bocadillos

The New Mexico Entertainment Awards extends its sincere appreciation to the nominees, presenters, performers, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees who helped make this year's celebration a success.

Planning is already underway for the 2027 New Mexico Entertainment Awards, which will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2027, continuing the tradition of recognizing the outstanding talent that makes New Mexico one of the country's most dynamic creative communities.

For more information about the New Mexico Entertainment Awards, visit nmentertains.com/nmeawards.

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