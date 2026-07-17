New Mexico Entertainment Awards 2026 Winners Announced Across 60 Categories
Argos MacCallum receives the ICON Award at the African American Performing Arts Center gala.
New Mexico's entertainment and events industry gathered on Sunday, July 12, at the African American Performing Arts Center for the 2026 New Mexico Entertainment Awards, an evening dedicated to honoring the artists, performers, creators, businesses, and organizations that continue to shape the state's vibrant entertainment and events landscape.
Presented by New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, the annual awards recognized excellence across 60 categories, celebrating achievements in film, television, theater, music, comedy, dance, literature, visual arts, nightlife, events, and more. Winners were selected following months of community nominations and public voting, reflecting the voices of audiences from across New Mexico.
"The New Mexico Entertainment Awards exist to celebrate the incredible talent that calls our state home," said Teresa Robinson, Executive Producer of the New Mexico Entertainment Awards. "Every nominee and winner represents the passion, creativity, and dedication that make New Mexico's entertainment community so unique. It was an honor to bring everyone together to celebrate those accomplishments."
One of the evening's most memorable moments was the presentation of the 2026 ICON Award to Argos MacCallum, honoring his decades of contributions as an actor, poet, director, educator, and co-founder of Teatro Paraguas. MacCallum's lifelong commitment to the performing arts has inspired generations of artists while helping strengthen New Mexico's cultural landscape.
The ceremony also featured a moving In Memoriam tribute honoring members of New Mexico's entertainment community who passed away during the past year. The tribute was accompanied by a heartfelt performance from Coco's Cabaret, featuring 2026 Top Drag Performer - Queen Coco Caliente, celebrating the lives and lasting legacies of those whose work enriched the state's creative community.
Throughout the evening, audiences enjoyed live performances from BreakingEven, Sarah Lowe, Sarina Ochoa, Musical Theatre Southwest performing selections from Evil Dead the Musical, Cardboard Playhouse, and the moving memorial performance by Coco's Cabaret.
2026 New Mexico Entertainment Award Winners
Events & Media
Top Annual Event
Festival Flamenco
Top Monthly Event
ArtWalk Santa Fe
Top Weekly Event
The Show at The Box
Top Event Producer
Avery & Dyonne Dahl - Chocolate Factory
Top Television Station
ABQ Channel 26
Top Television Personality
Shelly Ribando - KOAT 7
Top Radio Station
HOT 95.1 KABQ-FM Old School
Top Radio Personality
Kiki Garcia - Magic 99.5
Top Podcast
The Creatives Podcast
Top Podcast Host
Noah Vargas - Improvised Intelligence
Film & Television
Top Film Production Studio
Garson Studios
Top Film Production – Featured Film
Eddington
Top Production – Series – Television or Film
Pluribus
Top Local Actor – Film or Television
Ryan Begay
Top Local Actress – Film or Television
Melissa Chambers
Theater & Performing Arts
Top Theatrical Venue
The Vortex Theater
Top Theatrical Production – Play
How the Other Half Loves - West End Productions
Top Theatrical Production – Musical
Evil Dead the Musical - Musical Theatre Southwest
Top Actor in a Play
Crash Buist - Coriolanus - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival
Top Actress in a Play
Merritt Glover - A View From the Bridge - The Vortex Theater
Top Actor in a Musical
Jesse Miller - Evil Dead the Musical
Top Actress in a Musical
Marley Crump - Hadestown - Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company
Top Costume Designer – Theater
Khristah Garcia
Top Choreographer
Top Dance Company or Ensemble
Yjastros
Top Performing Arts Group
Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company
Comedy, Nightlife & Live Entertainment
Top Comedy Venue
Quezada's Comedy Club
Top Comic Host
Victor Tenorio
Top Stand-Up Comic
Stef Darnell
Top Amusement Venue
ABQ Rage Room
Top Live Music & Performance Venue
Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
Top Nightclub
Effex Nightclub
Top DJ
Flo Fader
Drag & Variety Arts
Top Drag Performer – Queen
Coco Caliente
Top Drag Performer – King
Phantom Nips
Top Burlesque Performer
Lilith Stargazer
Top Costume Designer – Performer
Vanessa Patricks
Music
Rock
Dissolves
Alternative / Indie
The Hunn1es
Metal
TAJ
Punk
Smoking Dolls
Jazz / Blues
Chris Dracup
Funk
Pupfish
Hip-Hop / Rap
Drémon
R&B
Polynova
Country & Western
Hooks & The Huckleberries
Americana / Folk / Bluegrass / Rockabilly
Mozzy Dee
Global Music
Felix y Los Gatos
Top Cover Band or Artist
Funky Gatos
Top Musical Front Person / Lead Singer
Peach Onorato - No Manners
Top Spoken Word Artist
Kristin Patton
Visual Arts, Literature & Community
Top Art Venue
Harwood Museum of Art
Top Fine Artist
Sonia Luévano
Top Digital Illustrator
Jon Sanchez
Top Photographer
Auggimage
Top Author
Rebecca Roanhorse
Top Bookstore
Books on the Bosque
Dining & Sports
Top Sports Team
New Mexico Lobos Basketball
Top Restaurant
Los Cuates
Top Chef
Marie Yniguez - Bocadillos
The New Mexico Entertainment Awards extends its sincere appreciation to the nominees, presenters, performers, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees who helped make this year's celebration a success.
Planning is already underway for the 2027 New Mexico Entertainment Awards, which will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2027, continuing the tradition of recognizing the outstanding talent that makes New Mexico one of the country's most dynamic creative communities.
For more information about the New Mexico Entertainment Awards, visit nmentertains.com/nmeawards.
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Eugene Onegin
Santa Fe Opera (7/18-8/19)
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CLUE
Adobe Theater (10/16-11/08)
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Shrek The Musical
Farmington Civic Center (7/30-8/09)
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Lili Elbe
Santa Fe Opera (8/01-8/27)
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Rodelinda
Santa Fe Opera (7/25-8/21)
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THE RIVER
West End Productions (8/28-9/13)
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Jekyll & Hyde The Musical
Farmington Civic Center (10/22-11/01)
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The Crucible
The Adobe Theater (9/04-9/27)
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Ghostbusters in Concert
Popejoy Hall (8/02-8/02)
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Mamma Mia!
Popejoy Hall (5/18-5/23)