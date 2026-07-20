MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER Christmas Tour to Return to Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque
Founded by Chip Davis, the tour marks over 40 years as the longest-running Christmas concert tour.
Mannheim Steamroller's 2026 Christmas Tour will make a stop at Popejoy Hall. Founded by Chip Davis, Mannheim Steamroller celebrates more than 40 years of its annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry. The hallmark tour will return to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7:30pm.
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davishas been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.
This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with ICON LIVE.
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The Crucible
The Adobe Theater (9/04-9/27)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Popejoy Hall (8/31-9/12)
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THESE SHINING LIVES
Adobe Theater (7/17-8/09)
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Eugene Onegin
Santa Fe Opera (7/18-8/19)
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Lili Elbe
Santa Fe Opera (8/01-8/27)
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Shrek The Musical
Farmington Civic Center (7/30-8/09)
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THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
Adobe Theater (12/04-12/20)
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THE RIVER
West End Productions (8/28-9/13)
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Ghostbusters in Concert
Popejoy Hall (8/02-8/02)
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Bless Me Ultima
Vortex Theatre (7/10-7/26)