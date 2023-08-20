THE ADOBE THEATER to Present CALENDAR GIRLS Opening in September

Adobe Theatre will present Calender Girls from September 1- 24, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2pm. Pay What You Will performance Thursday, September 21 at 7.30pm.

Tim Firth's hilarious play is based on the true story of eleven Women's Institute members . When Annie's husband, John, dies of leukemia, she and her long-standing best friend, Chris, resolve to wring some good from their unhappiness. When they decide to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund and to buy a new sofa for the local hospital, they discover that what sells is nudity. So, they decide to convince fellow women members of the WI to pose nude for an alternative calendar and it turns into a media sensation around the world.

Director Nancy Sellin selected this play because of its comedy and uplifting nature in the face of adversity. It celebrates the beauty and maturity of women of “a certain age” and makes us realize that, just because they are so-called “past their prime”, there is binding friendships, beauty (inside and out), sauciness, compassion, and confidence to express themselves and refuse to be invisible. And, it's a true story! Brava!

The ”Girls” are played by Georgia Athearn, Michelle Bunzel, Duchess Dale, Carolyn Hogan, Stephanie Jones and Rhonda Ware. Supporting them are Leslee Richards, Diana Segara, Kay Peters Johnson, Jessica Alden, Joel Miller, Neil Faulconbridge, Jason Godin and Scott Claunch.

“It is an excellent reason to get out of the house and see fine theatre. You will laugh out loud but also find it a moving story”.

For more information and tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.