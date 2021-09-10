Spencer Theater Announces Fall-Winter Season 2021-22

Spice up your days and nights with some unforgettable live performances at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. That's right, live professional entertainment returns to the award-winning proscenium stage in Alto, NM, bringing all the beauty and fanfare back to our patrons.

The Spencer's 24th anniversary season kicks-off in early October 2021 and runs through late April 2022, a seven-month stretch of great music, nostalgia, light comedy and breathtaking dance. The revitalizing line-up includes 10 professional touring stage shows and other live experiences designed to enlighten everyday lives. Yes, after a crazy pandemic year of closures, as well as Spencer safety system upgrades and "soft" summer events, we declare "it's curtain time!" at the world-class performance hall.

Tickets are available to all shows. Public buffets ($20) & cash bar service is available two hours prior to curtain time. For ticket sales, show, and buffet menu information, call the Spencer Theater Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or visit the theater's official website at www.spencertheater.com. *Note: spencertheater.com & tickets.com are the only authorized ticket selling sites. Please watch for scam "resale" sites.

What's on stage this season:

• Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m. "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" ($39-$69). Critically acclaimed big band musical & theatrical tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Joey Bishop. Look and sound-alikes in a nightclub milieu, big band ballads, humor and soft-shoe dance, plus spotlight on "Frank's One Love." Sponsored in part by Montie Carol Montgomery Living Trust, "Betsy" and Sandra & Ron Carroll. Baked beef rigatoni buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m. Chevel Shepherd ($59-$62). A recent winner of TV's "The Voice," this petite 19-year-old powerhouse (a New Mexico native) sings country classics and new works with her band. Concert sponsored in part by Cindy & Gary Lynch and "Betsy." Braised red chile pork loin buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. The Brothers Four ($39-$59). Distinguished pioneers in the folk music revival with classics: "Greenfields," "Try To Remember," "Yellow Bird," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone," "Shenandoah," more! Dubbed "America's Musical Ambassadors To The World" their delightful blend of lush vocals & instrumentation represents a fabulous slice of American musical history. Sponsored in part by Karen & Bill Armstrong and "Betsy." Southern fried catfish buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, November 6 at 7 p.m. The Haggard Brothers: Tribute To Merle Haggard ($39-$69). Sons Ben & Noel Haggard, both accomplished country musicians, pay homage to their father's amazing musical legacy together with members of Merle's longtime band, The Strangers (guitars, bass, drums, pedal steel guitar). Expect rousing renditions of "Mama Tried," Silver Wings," "Sing Me Back Home," "Working Man Blues" and more to fill the night along with heartwarming remembrances of the iconic king of outlaw country, Merle Haggard. Sponsored in part by Montie Carol Montgomery. Carolina BBQ brisket buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, November 27 at 7 p.m. The Hit Men ($39-$69). Unique, multi-media concert featuring five top rock 'n' roll musicians (Hall of Fame honorees) on guitars, keyboards, percussion, bass & vocals whose talents fueled some of rocks' mega-hits with Alan Parsons, Sting, Elton John, Styx, Journey, Foreigner, The Who and others. Favorites include "Who Loves You," "Pinball Wizard," "Layla," "Feels Like The First Time." Concert sponsored in part by Carolyne Navar.

Green chile chicken lasagna buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 2 p.m. "The Nutcracker" ($35). Ruidoso Academy of Ballet and Dance Company's delightful adaptation of the Tchaikovsky Christmas classic features a cast of 70+ outstanding dancers, spectacular costumes, sets and special effects. Artistic Director, Yespari Miller. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit, Ruidoso-based dance company.

• Bri Bagwell & The Banned Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. ($29-$46). Las Cruces native Bri Bagwell is turning heads for trailblazing artistry. The accomplished contemporary country singer/songwriter/guitarist has seven #1 Texas radio singles, multiple Female Vocalist of the Year Awards, four albums, and has performed with country royalty like Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and Dwight Yoakam. sponsored in part by Peggy & Dick Salopek. Grilled beef & shrimp kebabs ($20) at 5 p.m.

• Stayin' Alive Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m.. ($39-$79). The world's #1 tribute to The Bee Gees features matching vocals, spot-on instrumentals, swirling lights and inspiring moves. Trademark high harmonies and blended sound: "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin'," "How Deep Is Your love," "Nights on Broadway," "To Love Somebody," more. Cranberry whiskey pork tenderloin buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.

• "The Jungle Book" State Street Ballet Company Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. ($39-$69). State Street Ballet's original production of The Jungle Book has dazzled audiences from coast to coast! Featuring choreography by Artistic Directors Rodney Gustafson and William Soleau and award-winning dancemaker Kassandra Taylor Newberry, plus an original score by Czech composer Milan Svoboda, this performance is a joyful and uplifting interpretation of Rudyard Kipling's classic collection of stories. With amazingly athletic dancing, breathtaking choreography, and incredible sets and costumes, The Jungle Book is a delight for the whole family. Sponsored in part by Ann Bolte. Grilled teriyaki chicken buffet ($20) at noon.

• The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ($39 & $69). Together with their band, the Zmed brothers create a genuine and youthful Everly Brothers Experience in spot-on performance of pivotal tunes: All I Have To Do Is Dream, Till I Kissed you, Wake Up Little Susie, Bye Bye Love, and more. Sponsored in part by Beth & Frank Sayner. Beef & chicken enchiladas buffet ($20) at 5 p.m.