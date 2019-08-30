Spencer Theater Announces Fall-Winter Season

Spice up your nights with some unforgettable live performances at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. The Alto theater's new season of shows kicks off in early October, 2019 and runs through late April, 2020 with 11 professional stage shows designed to enlighten our everyday lives. It's all live, on the world class proscenium stage at the Spencer Theater, the finest spotlights in town. The world-class performance hall features supreme acoustics and intimate seating and is just 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso.

Tickets to all shows go on sale beginning September 10. Public dining buffets ($20) are available at 5 p.m. before most shows, A full service cash bar begins service two hours before every performance. For ticket sales, show, and buffet menu information, call the Spencer Theater Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or visit the theater's official website at www.spencertheater.com.





