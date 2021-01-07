Spectra and the City of Casper Announce Renaming of Casper Events Center to Ford Wyoming Center

Spectra Venue Management and the City of Casper today announced a new 6-year partnership with Your Local Ford Stores, whereby the arena will be renamed the Ford Wyoming Center. The name change takes effect immediately.

"We're happy to be aligned with Your Local Ford Stores here in Wyoming. We're excited about the commitment they are showing towards our community and appreciate their partnership," said Spectra's Brad Murphy, General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center. "We're creating a great fan experience in Casper and we're fortunate to partner with Ford to further enhance the customer experience."

"Your Local Ford Stores are proud to offer the hard working people of Wyoming trucks that are Built Ford Tough, cars and SUVs made for Wyoming's toughest road conditions, and the service you expect. Your Wyoming Ford Stores are proud to be part of the Wyoming community and all that the Ford Wyoming Center provides for those who work, live and enjoy this great area. We know the people it serves are Built Ford Tough and Wyoming Strong! So it is a great honor to all the Wyoming area Ford dealers to be a part of this great venture and this amazing venue to which the people of Wyoming can gather and celebrate life in this great state."

As part of the multi-year deal, the Ford Wyoming Center will be rebranding signage inside and outside of the venue and launching a new, mobile friendly website in the coming weeks.

About the Ford Wyoming Center

Formerly the Casper Events Center, the venue was renamed to the Ford Wyoming Center in January 2021. The Center is a 28,000 square foot multi-purpose facility, built high on a hill overlooking the city of Casper, Casper Mountain, and the scenic Platte River Valley. Funded entirely by the City's portion of an optional 1% sales tax, the venue opened on April 17, 1982. The arena features a horseshoe-shaped seating bowl with 8,000 seats.

The Ford Wyoming Center hosts a variety of different events each year, including concerts, sporting events, family shows, trade shows, competitions, religious services, bull riding competitions, commencement ceremonies, lectures, and political rallies among other corporate and community events. The arena is host to the Wyoming High School Basketball, Volleyball, and Wrestling Tournaments, the Wyoming High School Art Symposium, Wyoming High School Marching Band Competition and Wyoming High School Spirit and Cheer Competition. The venue has been home of the College National Finals Rodeo each June since 2001.

The Ford Wyoming Center is owned by the City of Casper, Wyoming and is managed by Spectra Venue Management, the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year.