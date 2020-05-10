Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Concert Season

The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2020-21 concert season, Albuquerque Journal reports.

The season opens with a 70-piece orchestra performance of Mendelssohn's overture to "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on September 13. Violinist Alexi Kenney will solo on Dvorák's Violin Concerto in A Minor.

The orchestra will celebrate Beethoven's 250th anniversary with an all-Beethoven program on October 18. The musicians will play the composer's Symphony No. 2, his overture to "Edmonton" and the Emperor Piano Concerto No. 5 with 2017 American Pianists Association winner Drew Petersen.

The orchestra will perform Handel's "Messiah" on November 21-22 and a Christmas pops concert on December 13. On Christmas Eve, the symphony will debut "A Night at the Opera," featuring arias, overtures, duets, trios and quartets with four Santa Fe Opera apprentices.

On January 17, the orchestra will perform a newly commissioned work for trumpet and orchestra by JUNO Award-winning composer Vivian Fung. Performed by Mary Elizabeth Bowden, it was co-commissioned by Santa Fe Symphony and seven additional musical organizations, including the Erie Philharmonic, the Chicago Youth Symphony, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and the San Jose Symphony.

On February 14, symphony principal flutist Jesse Tatum will play Christopher Rouse's Flute Concerto, alongside Jennifer Higdon's "Blue Cathedral" and Holst's epic "The Planets."

On March 5 and 6, the orchestra will join the Martha Graham Dance Company to re-create the original 13-piece chamber orchestra of Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring."

On March 21, the symphony brings Rubén Rengel, the first of three Sphinx Organization soloists to be featured in coming seasons. Rengel will play Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor alongside 20th century African American composer Florence Pierce's Symphony No. 1.

The final performance of the season, on May 16, is Charles Ives' "The Unanswered Question" and Brahms' Symphony No. 2 in D Major. Zlatomir Fung is the soloist on Elgar's Cello Concerto in E Minor.

Read the original story on the Albuquerque Journal.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You