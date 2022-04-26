Santa Fe Poets Basia Miller And Michou Landon to Read At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with noted Santa Fe poets Basia Miller and Michou Landon on Sunday, May 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Basia Miller's poems are rooted in the Flint Hills of eastern Kansas where she grew up. They've cropped up from the ridges and paths of places like Navajo Mountain, Utah, the Northern New Mexico forests, and Santa Fe's streets and backyards. She's cultivated her love of all things French by translating the poetry of two writers into English for collector's editions in France. She has two chapbooks, Carrying Words from 2012 and Backyard Tree from 2015. Her bilingual poetry book, The Next Village, appeared in 2016. Her new book, Walking into Daylight, will be released in May. Retired from teaching at St. John's College, she has lived in Santa Fe since 1988.

Michou Landon is a poet and mystic, whom you'll also find leading meditative movement practices, singing and lyricizing, communing with birds and trees, and generally listening deeply. She has lived in Santa Fe for eight years and on Earth (mostly) for well over half a century. Michou is also a minister. Her second volume of poetry, Parable in My Shoe, emerged last fall during another pandemic wave and looks forward to its more formal debut this spring. Follow her longer form commentaries on her blog at https://taodaughter.wordpress.com