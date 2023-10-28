Santa Fe Playhouse to Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More in 2024 Season

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has announced their catalyzing 2024 season at their Record-Breaking Bash, which took place Friday, October 27, at La Fonda on the Plaza and Palace Prime. The season will open with two contemporary history plays in repertory Born with Teeth and Or, both by Liz Duffy Adams, and includes Heidi Schreck's poignant work What the Constitution Means to Me, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, a workshop of the Indigifuturist play Pueblo Revolt by Indigenous (Mississippi Choctaw, Laguna, and Isleta Pueblo descent) Santa Fean playwright Dillon Chitto, a reimagined Melodrama, the new road-trip comedy Cebollas by New Mexican playwright Leonard Madrid, and the family favorite You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

"The art of creation is front and center at the Santa Fe Playhouse next year. We live in a time of conflict, and the plays and musicals in our 2024 season remind us of our humanity and the need to connect and catalyze change within us and our community." - Shared SFP Associate Artistic Director Antonio Miniño. "Beyond our mainstage, we will continue to offer educational opportunities through our Playhouse Studio. Our Summer Youth Theatre Intensive will expand to include an edition for kids 6 to 11. And The Melodrama will be an opportunity to engage with other local organizations that genuinely represent the makeup of this city."

This fall, Santa Fe Playhouse became an associate member of the National New Play Network - the United States' alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays - solidifying SFP's commitment to developing and producing new work.

In 2024, Santa Fe Playhouse will continue prioritizing accessible pricing with Pay-What-You-Will preview performances and $5 Rush Tickets after opening night. The patron experience will be enhanced by a new seating map, Standard and Premium FlexPass subscriptions, community talks, and other special events to break the 4th wall of creating theatre.

THE 2024 SEASON:

SPECIAL EVENT

February 13, 2024

SFP SEASON PREVIEW

A sneak peek into Santa Fe Playhouse's 2024 Season. Be one of the first to experience a look inside Santa Fe Playhouse's 2024 season. Featuring live performances and video cameos from our exhilarating upcoming productions. This is a unique opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists shaping your theatrical experience in 2024. Unlock an exclusive opportunity to win a Premium FlexPass subscription. Presented by the Santa Fe Playhouse as part of the Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival.

MAINSTAGE

March 6-31, 2024

OR

Written by Liz Duffy Adams

Against a background of a long, drawn-out war and a counter-culture of free love, cross-dressing, and pastoral lyricism, the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy about the life of Aphra Behn, poet, spy, and first professional female playwright. Or will be running in repertory with Born With Teeth.

MAINSTAGE

March 6-31, 2024

BORN WITH TEETH

Written by Liz Duffy Adams

An aging ruler, an oppressive police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them-the marvelous Kit Marlowe and up-and-comer Will Shakespeare-meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other. Born With Teeth will be running in repertory with Or.

MAINSTAGE

May 9-June 9, 2024

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Written by Heidi Schreck

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

MAINSTAGE

June 27-July 28, 2024

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Book by James Lapine, Music, and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim, and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter Georges Seurat won a Pulitzer Prize. It was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

WORKSHOP

August 15-18, 2024

PUEBLO REVOLT

Written by Dillon Chitto

A comedy about two Indigenous brothers living under Colonial Spanish rule in New Mexico: one is an inexperienced revolutionary, and the other is a gay idealist. They must question their beliefs, morality, and what is necessary to ensure their people's and family's survival when the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 begins. Equally hilarious and poignant, the play weaves together history and Indigifuturism. Pueblo Revolt has received productions at AlterTheater Ensemble, American Stage Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, and No Peeking Theatre. It is the winner of the Rella Lossy Award for Best New Play.

SPECIAL EVENT

August 29 - September 15, 2024

THE MELODRAMA

Written by commissioned playwrights with ties to New Mexico.

The Melodrama returns and will continue to roast the city and state we love. In 2024, Santa Fe Playhouse plans to partner with different community-based organizations to create a participatory theater experience to restore and build community by connecting people through performance. This year, the 102nd Melodrama coincides with the 100th anniversary of the burning of Zozobra.

MAINSTAGE

October 17-November 10, 2024

CEBOLLAS

Written by Leonard Madrid

A hilarious new road-trip comedy comes from the writer of LA LLUVIA (SFP's New Play Reading Series). Three Latina sisters travel from Albuquerque to Denver, not for business or pleasure, but to deliver a dead body. What could possibly go wrong as they make stops in Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Huerfano, Colorado Springs, and Castle Rock along the way? CEBOLLAS will receive its world premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in January 2024.

MAINSTAGE

December 5-29, 2024

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED)

Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz

Book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner

Additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Standard and Premium FlexPass subscriptions will go on sale to the general public in November 2023, and individual tickets go on sale Monday, January 8, 2024. For information, please visit santafeplayhouse.org/2024-season/

ABOUT SANTA FE PLAYHOUSE

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) is a community-based professional theater in historic downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, supported by an experienced staff and overseen by a local Board of Trustees. Producing out of a 99-seat historic Adobe theater, SFP presents multiple mainstage productions every year, the annual Melodrama, new work development, and Playhouse Studio, an educational program. SFP welcomes over 8,000 patrons into the theater from northern New Mexico, the greater US, and worldwide with a mission of connecting artists and audiences to engage in dialogue to examine, uplift, challenge, and heal. Santa Fe Playhouse is a proud associate member of the National New Play Network, the United States' alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays. Learn more at santafeplayhouse.org