Santa Fe Playhouse Presents Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEAT

This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores issues of class, race, immigration, and economic decline during eight years that changed middle America.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Santa Fe Playhouse presents Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning "masterpiece about the decline of post-industrial America" (TimeOut London), SWEAT, directed by SFP artistic director Robyn Rikoon.

SWEAT will run May 11 through June 10 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm (no 2 pm performance on May 13). Opening Night is Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm.

Shifting between 2000 and 2008, workers at Olsteads' Steel factory form long-lasting bonds over drinks, secrets, and laughs after grueling workdays on the factory floor until relationships are put to the test as layoffs and promotions take place. Using wit and grit as only Nottage can, SWEAT was written after conducting two years of interviews with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania - deep in the rust belt of America. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores issues of class, race, immigration, and economic decline during eight years that changed middle America.

With Juan-Andres Apodaca (SFP's The Effect, Othello the Remix) as Oscar, Freddie Lee Bennett* (Arena Stage's City of Conversation) as Evan, Karen Gruber Ryan (SFP's A Year With Frog and Toad) as Jessie, Scott Harrison (Ironweed Productions) as Stan, Joshua Horton (SFP's Othello the Remix) as Chris, James J. Johnson* (Arena Stage's Ruined) as Brucie, Danny Martha (The Seagull; From Dusk Till Dawn) as Jason, Danielle Louise Reddick (SFP's The Effect) as Cynthia, and Kate Udall* (SAC Tammy Hatley on Netflix's Daredevil; Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: CI) as Tracey.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Jared Jacobs, costume design by Erica Frank, sound design by Patrick Janssen, props design by Tyler Thomas, fight direction by Ambrose Ferber, intimacy choreography by Antonio Miniño, hair and makeup design by Johnna Presby, film design by Freedom Hopkins, and stage management by Emily Rankin. Rounding up the team is Lucy Felt as the assistant stage manager.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing May 11, 12; Industry Night sliding scale pricing May 18; Rush tickets begin May 19), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime. Running Time: Two hours with one intermission. Suitable for Ages 13+

Santa Fe Playhouse has presented theater by and for Santa Feans for 100 years, from beloved classics to new works by local and national artists. As our city, our country, and our world changes, the Playhouse offers compelling productions that will provoke difficult conversations with compassion, while pushing theatrical forms and opening doors for artists of all backgrounds and identities. Santafeplayhouse.org

*Member of Actors' Equity Association.




