SANTA FE SPRING Comes to Teatro Paraguas

"Santa Fe Spring" is the literate, hopeful, slyly funny story of a virgin spinster, aloof and delicate against eternity, who is shocked into lifelong love with a firecracker-charismatic phoenix of a young poet.

Characters include May Sarton, Dorothy McKibbon, and Agnes Sims.

The staged reading will take place on Sunday, October 6, at 6:00 PM. Admission by donation ($5-$10 gratefully accepted). PHOTO ATTACHED BELOW.

MORE: Imagine it's 1945. Imagine you're in Santa Fe on sabbatical from a robustly interesting life as a New England college professor. Imagine that a charismatic, exuberantly sexual young poet falls in love with you - you, a middle-aged virgin spinster....!

When Judith Matlack booked a guest room in an old college chum's Acequia Madre house, she had no idea the other boarder was the famous poet and novelist May Sarton, equally well-known for her bisexual exploits and lesbian feminism. Santa Fe Spring is DS Magid's imagining, based on historical events, of the beginning of Matlack's and Sarton's unlikely, lifelong love story.

Roles will be read by Ann Roylance, Alexandra Renzo, Suzy Kroesche, Jojo Sena-Tarnoff, and Amy Compton. DS Magid will stage and direct the piece.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry, and the Santa Fe Arts Commission and 1% Lodgers Tax.

WHAT: Santa Fe Spring, a new play by DS Magid

WHEN: Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM

WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, Santa Fe

TICKETS: Free Will Donation at the Door (suggested $5-$10 donation per seat) open seating,first come, first served





