REZA: EDGE OF ILLUSION Comes to Spencer

The masterful magician Reza brings this ancient art form to a new level in "Edge of Illusion," a full-stage rock concert style magic production at the Spencer Theater stage on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Packed with mystery and suspense, Reza's sleek illusions and seamless humor delivers a fresh take on all things ordinary. At just 33, the young star has been heralded by such masters as Penn & Teller for his ability to transport viewers beyond disbelief with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. The South Dakota native has garnered international buzz and a devoted fan base for signature grand-scale illusions. Making such things as motorcycles materialize out of thin air and physically passing through the spinning blades of an industrial sized fan are among Reza's jaw-dropping maneuvers, and his record-breaking recreation of Houdini's most famous stunt, Metamorphosis, impresses the most seasoned of magic masters in our midst today. First gaining fame as a 16-year-old headlining more than 100 shows in Branson, Missouri, this life-long lover of illusion is perhaps most revered for artful slights of hand and masterful comic timing vis-à-vis choreographed movement with big, theatrical stage lighting.

Young and fresh, Reza's "Edge of Illusion" has earned various awards including "Magician of the Year." Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating - a world-class entertainer whose greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate magic on such a personal level. His Spencer Theater performance features a cast of six, multi-media detail, state-of-art lighting, intense music and choreographed dance movement. Excellent seats start at just $39. A pre-show shrimp & beef kebabs buffet ($20) is also available at 5 p.m. Call the Spencer Box Office or visit www.spencertheater.com for tickets and information.





