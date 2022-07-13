RED RIDING HOOD Comes to Spencer This Week

Learning to sing and act in a short week's time is surely one of the finer ways a child can spend a slice of summer.

Forty-five area children, ages 5 to 16, got to do just that at the Spencer this past week, learning to be the stars that they are in Missoula Children's Theatre's "Red Riding Hood." The musical adaptation of the Grimm's Brothers' fairy tale classic is under the direction of the MCT's expert directors Joe Godburn and Evan Rumler, who put their new cast to work immediately following the Monday morning auditions. Rehearsals continued through the week and will culminate in the Friday, July 15 show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Call the Spencer Box Office at (575) 336-4800 for tickets and information or go to the web at www.spencertheater.com.

Being a Missoula production, the original adaptation is packed with humor for all ages - kind of like a good Looney Tunes tale from days gone by. In this hour-long musical, which is set in the forest woods, this twisting tale of a wonderous journey is sure to brighten hearts with its imaginative retelling of a not-so-little girl travelling over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house. Joined by her pre-teen pals, Red tries to stay on the straight and narrow to reach ol' Grandma. Patrons will come to believe in the goodness of Hoods and forest friends as they help Red stay true to the winding path among Three Little Pigs, a handsome Woodsman, lurking sinister Shadows, Rascally Racoons, and the nasty Wolfgang. Yes, indeed, life is no picnic when you stray from the trail!

This fast-paced production at Spencer stars: Veda Lopez as Red Riding Hood, Madison Boese as MotherHood/GrandmotherHood, Claire Slack as Sister Hood, Johnathan Whitt as Brother Hood, Cedar Dorgan as Baby Hood, Stella Griego as Girlfriend #1, Emmalee McEwen as Girlfriend #2, Lilly Stewart as Girlfriend #3, Irie Nichols as Ranger Rooney, Talon Thompson as Woodsman, Elliot Light as Locksmith, Zia Waldo as Girl Who Cried Wolf, Natalie Pester as Little Lovable Wolf, and Madison Garza, Roweyn Miller and Matthew Crenwelge as the Three Little Pigs.

Our cast of lurking Shadows are Lauren Howard, Charlotte Wooley, Raney Wall, Ashlyn, Kesterson, Nizhoni Cashllo, McKenna Luikens, Asher Long, Dean Pester, Glory Wall, Taylor Thompson and Parker Donaldson.

Furthering the action are the rascally Racoons: Piper Maedgen, Walter Brian #Kennedy, Mason Quay Whitt and Brooklyn Brown. And then we have our roving Wolfgang: Natalie Pester, Bridget Brown, Preston Edwin Wade, Emily Howard, Sidney Lara, Lilly Hamilton, Matthew Garza, Kiefer Wall and Griffin Stalh.

Helping the children to learn their lines and sing their songs are the intrepid assistant directors Emberlyn Stahl, Brando Bridges and Jakob Woolley. Accompanying the children on piano is our fabulous volunteer Melba Valdez.

Missoula Children's Theatre is an on-going summer tradition at the Spencer Theater, providing children with free, intensive, weeklong acting workshops that cultivate new friendships, personal growth, and public performance skills. The workshop is sponsored by Ruidoso Ford Lincoln, which has generously supported children's theatre at the Spencer since 1998. Lodging sponsorship support is provided by Elevate Hotel at Sierra Blanca Ruidoso.

The children are singing and dancing for all of us in the greater Ruidoso community - not just for family and friends! Remember, empty seats don't clap. Call the Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or go online to spencertheater.com for tickets.