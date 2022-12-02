Photos: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at the Santa Fe Playhouse

Frog and Toad are the amphibious best buddies from Arnold Lobel's well-loved children's books. The pair takes to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad, with music by Robert Reale, and book and lyrics by Willie Reale, opening at Santa Fe Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

Co-directed by Patrick MacDonald and Emily Rankin, it's a family-friendly romp about friendship, appreciating our differences, and loving unconditionally. Through spirited song, dance, and often-humorous dialogue, this production for younger audiences teaches some important life lessons, including the value of being true to ourselves and learning to take ourselves less seriously.

The cast stars Christian Libonati as Frog and Koppany Pusztai as Toad. Bear Schacht, Terri Scullin, and Karen Gruber Ryan fill multiple animal roles, including the beloved Snail (Schacht) who delivers the mail.

With choreography by Patrick MacDonald, music direction by Eliana Joy O'Brien, set design by James Johnson, lighting design by Max Doolittle, costume design by David Stallings, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, and props design by Jocelyn Causey.

Emily Rankin is the stage manager, Corlina Kiernan and Joseph Romero-Kleve are the production assistants, and Sowelu Lottimer is the wardrobe supervisor. The assistant director and understudy is Jazmine Torres.

A Year with Frog and Toad opens at 7:30 pm on Saturday, December 3rd and plays through Sunday, December 18th, 2022.

Tickets are $30 for general admission with reserved tickets up to $75. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Previews are pay-what-you-will. Go to santafeplayhouse.org or call 505-988-4262.

Photo Credit: Tira Howard Photography.