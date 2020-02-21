Photo Flash: Teatro Paraguas and Blue Raven Theatre's 3 X 3: THREE NEW PLAYS BY TALIA PURA

Containing elements of drama and comedy, these plays explore human relationships, which tend to be complicated and messy in families. Each play contains three characters, and three is always a crowd.

Talia Pura is an award-winning writer based in Santa Fe. Her plays have been seen here, as well as New York City, Minneapolis, across Canada, in Stockholm and Cape Town. As the artistic director of Blue Raven Theatre, Talia focuses on not only her own plays, but others written by female playwrights, specifically in her festival, Fearless Female Voices.

In this collection, Talia is joined by great local actors, including Kat Sawyer, David McConnell, Duchess Dale, Mairi Chanel, Sarah Runyan, Eric Devlin and Amber Devlin.

WHAT: 3 X 3: Three New Plays by Talia Pura

WHEN: March 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 pm; March 29 at 2:00 pm

WHERE: Teatro Paraguas Second Space, 3205 Calle Marie, Suite A, Santa Fe

TICKETS: $25 general admission; $20 for seniors/teachers/military; $15 for under 18 available at the door or online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4527795

Photo Credit: Talia Pura

Kat Sawyer, David McConnell, Talia Pura

Amber Devlin, Eric Devlin

David McConnell, Kat Sawyer

David McConnell, Talia Pura





