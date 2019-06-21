Pam Tillis To Play Acoustic Show At Spencer, July 6

The fantastic singer, songwriter, guitarist Pam Tillis performs up close and personal at the Spencer Theater Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m. in an all acoustic night of greatest hits.

The country superstar will be joined by her accompanying musicians on guitar, mandolin, fiddle and keyboards in this intimate concert, a program format that lets her stunning vocals shine in the small, 514-seat performance hall.

Her original, falsetto-tinged singing style has been a favorite ever since she cut her first release for Arista records, Put Yourself In My Place, in 1990. Since then, five of Pam's 11 albums have certified either gold or platinum; she has six #1 hit singles, 14 Top 5's and numerous Top 20's. Just one year after releasing her first hit single "Don't Tell Me What to Do," she was named the Country Music Association's Horizon Award winner and by 1994 she was honored with a Grammy and awards as CMA Female Vocalist of the year and for Video of the Year. She has penned many of her hits including "Mi Vida Loca," "It's Lonely Out There," "In Between Dances" and "Spilled Perfume" while also touring the U.S. with the best in country music including George Strait, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill and Brooks & Dunn. Meanwhile, she has galvanized audiences with star acting credits on both the Broadway stage in "Smokey Joe's Café and the screen in shows like "Diagnosis Murder" and "Touched By An Angel."

Crowning Pam's success is her famous legacy: she is the daughter of the legendary songwriter Mel Tillis, who penned songs for Patsy Cline, Webb Pierce and Lefty Frizzell, among others with such hits as "Detroit City," "Heart Over Min," "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town," and "Strange."

Pam merged her talent with that of her father's, recording a tribute CD called It's All Relative, Tillis Sings Tillis, which was called outstanding by critics industry-wide. The album, which she co-wrote, is among her personal favorites. Pam also produced the acclaimed Rhinestoned, Recollection and Just In Time For Christmas on her own Stellar Cat Records label. In 2012 Red River Entertainment released Dos Divas, a country duo album with fellow superstar Lorrie Morgan under the name Grits and Glamour, and in 2016 released Loves Truckstop.

Tillis will sing a number of favorite selections from her most acclaimed and recent works at her July 6 Spencer gig, which is sponsored in part 1st National Bank. Concert tickets start at $66 and are available at (575) 336-4800 or spencertheater.com. A pre-show shrimp & beef kebabs buffet ($20) is also available at 6 p.m.





