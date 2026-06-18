OUTLANDER IN CONCERT to Play Popejoy Hall Following World Premiere

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Outlander in Concert comes to Popejoy Hall on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7:00pm. Presented by GEA Live and Sony Pictures Television, the concert features stunning visuals from all eight seasons of the global hit Outlander on a giant HD screen, paired with the iconic score by Emmy Award-winning composer Bear McCreary. Following its sold-out world premiere in Scotland, the production will visit more than 75 cities across the United States and Europe.

Executive producer & showrunner Matthew B. Roberts collaborated with McCreary to create a concert experience for fans with a specially curated set list and scenes from the show, including footage from the eighth and final season that premiered on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK) earlier this month. A live ensemble of musicians and vocalists will perform with traditional Scottish instruments including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy.

The music of “Outlander” has achieved remarkable acclaim, led by McCreary, whose work also includes “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and video game “God of War.” Across seven successful soundtracks, the franchise has generated 500 million streams in 236 territories, with its iconic theme, “Outlander - The Skye Boat Song,” surpassing 49 million plays. The “Outlander” soundtrack stands as the best-selling title in Sony Pictures Television's entire catalog, underscoring the series' enduring cultural impact on both screen and sound.

The score has long been central to the series' emotional power, helping carry the soul of the story for fans worldwide. That global appeal is already clear, with concert goers set to travel from 40 countries to experience “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands”in Scotland. On stage, the music and visuals combine to create a cinematic live event that is both immersive and unforgettable.

The “Outlander” television series is based on Diana Gabaldon's internationally best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide with all nine novels gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The global success of the “Outlander” TV franchise also sparked prequel “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which premiered last fall and is set to return for a second season. Previous seasons of “Outlander” along with “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” are available to stream on the STARZ app in the US and MGM+ in the UK.

Tickets to Outlander in Concert are on sale for $34 - $99. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2026-2027 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

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